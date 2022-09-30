TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Though reports of damage are shocking and extensive in Fort Myers following Hurricane Ian, there are people helping others throughout the greater area.

A man name Ken Kenech and his wife, children and neighbors arrived to lend a hand to a friend on the barrier island of Bonita Springs, armed with water, tools to help clean up and other supplies.

Ken was shocked by the damage his friend’s home sustained.

“They live about 20 houses up from Dock’s Restaurant, and if you saw Dock’s Restaurant, it was decimated,” he said.

Helping out after a hurricane isn’t something he’s a stranger to.

“We were here for Charlie, and we saw for Charlie, they said could fit in the eye [of Hurricane Ian]. Now we went up and helped people that were affected by Charlie to help people that were affected by Charlie and just brought diapers and waters, but this is so much larger,” he said.

Currently, 17 Pasco County sheriff’s deputies are assisting Lee County deputies, and 20-30 more are on the way, according to a deputy on site.

Deputies are conducting door-to-door rescues on Fort Myers Beach.

“They are searching for people that need help because your standard vehicle just can’t make it over there,” a deputy said.