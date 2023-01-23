TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An active duty Air Force mom and volunteer firefighter from Pensacola was named the 2023 Florida Mother of the Year, according to American Mothers, Inc. a national non-profit organization responsible for searching for and selecting the National Mother of the Year.

Cheyann Smith of Pensacola was chosen as the Florida Mother of the year in 2023 and will go down as the 51st woman in Florida history to hold the honor.

According to the non-profit group, Smith joined the U.S. Air Force in 2012 and remains on active duty status. She also serves as a volunteer firefighter and runs a non-profit helping those with food and housing insecurities.

Smith, along with honorees from states across the nation, will be recognized in the 88th National Convention of American Mothers, Inc. in April in Omaha, Nebraska. There, one honoree will be named the National Mother of the Year.

“The hard work and inspiration of mothers are being recognized now more than ever,” said Joyce Stevens, President of American Mothers, Inc. “It’s an honor to be part of an organization that’s connecting moms across the nation to celebrate motherhood and uplift their stories of resiliency and strength.”

Since 1935, American Mothers, Inc. has searched for and selected the Mother of the Year in every state, district, and territory in the U.S.

Last year, American Mothers, Inc. chose Doris Donley, a mother of two from Colorado, as the 2022 National Mother of the Year.