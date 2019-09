PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pembroke Pines Police Department is warning residents of an escaped prisoner in the area.

Police say John Ireland, 33, is diagnosed with schizophrenia and escaped a psychiatric hospital earlier this evening around 6:30 p.m.

Ireland is described as a white Hispanic man, 6 feet 5 inches in height weighing 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Police warn if you see Ireland do not approach him and call 911 immediately.