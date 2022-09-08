TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A pedestrian crossing a major roadway in Orlando early Thursday morning was struck by three cars, according to reports.

Investigators with the Florida Highway Patrol said the unidentified pedestrian was trying to cross the southbound lanes of Orange Blossom Trail around 3 a.m. when they were struck by the first vehicle, NBC affiliate WESH reported.

The pedestrian was not crossing in a designated crosswalk.

Authorities said the first vehicle fled the scene after the impact.

Soon after, the driver of a Ford F-150 headed in the same direction was unable to see the pedestrian lying in the road and struck the pedestrian for a second time.

The Ford driver stopped and turned around to see what he hit. As the driver took a closer look, a third vehicle struck the pedestrian.

The driver of the third vehicle also fled the scene. Witnesses described it as a white sedan.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead.