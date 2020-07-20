JACKSONVILLE (WFLA) — The sheriff of the host city for the Republican National Convention said Monday his agency doesn’t have what it needs to pull off the event next month.
Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said his number one concern with the RNC is keeping the public safe. According to First Coast News, Williams said the city doesn’t have the resources it needs to host the event and says they are “past the point of no return.”
“We are tasked with keeping the event safe,” Williams said. “In this current configuration, I don’t feel we are confident we can make that happen.”
Williams said he’s talked with Mayor Lenny Curry and said he understands his position on the matter.
The sheriff said it’s going to take “a lot” to bring the RNC to Jacksonville in just 40 days.
LATEST STORIES:
- President Trump says wearing masks is ‘patriotic’
- DOH-Sarasota holding COVID-19 drive-thru testing in Venice this week
- Lightning to play in Blue vs White scrimmage
- ‘Past the point of no return’: Jacksonville sheriff says city not ready to host RNC
- Orlando selected to host clinical trial for possible COVID-19 vaccine