Passengers set to board first Boeing 737 Max flight, almost 2 years after jet’s worldwide grounding

MIAMI, FL – MARCH 12: An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 arriving from Washington’s Ronald Reagan National Airport is seen taxiing to its gate at the Miami International Airport on March 12, 2019 in Miami, Florida. The European Union along with other nations have grounded all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 jets, […]

The first commercial flight on Boeing’s troubled 737 Max jet is set to leave Miami for New York’s LaGuardia Airport on Tuesday morning, almost two years after the aircraft was grounded worldwide.

The Max was banned in March 2019 after a Lion Air crash in October 2018 in Indonesia killed 189 people and was followed five months later by an Ethiopian Airlines crash that caused the death of all 157 people aboard.

American Airlines plans to fly the Max from Miami to New York and back through Jan. 4 before adding more routes.

“We will never forget the lives lost in the two tragic accidents that led to the decision to suspend operations,” Boeing CEO David Calhoun said in a November press statement. “These events and the lessons we have learned as a result have reshaped our company and further focused our attention on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.”

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.