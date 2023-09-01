TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A passenger on Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas ship went overboard just before Hurricane Idalia hit Florida.

Royal Caribbean said the guest sailing on the world’s largest cruise ship went overboard on Tuesday.

“The ship’s crew immediately launched a search and rescue operation and is working closely with local authorities. Out of respect for the family, we will not share further details about this unfortunate event,” a spokesperson for Royal Caribbean said.

Cruise Radio reported that the incident happened after 8 p.m. south of Cuba as the cruise sailed for Mexico.

The outlet reported that the Wonder of the Seas ship modified its sailing due to Hurricane Idalia.

The Wonder of the Seas sails out of Port Canaveral.