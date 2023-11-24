Warning: This video may contain graphic content that may disturb some viewers.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A video posted by a fellow passenger on a Frontier flight shows a woman having a meltdown pulling her pants down and threatening other passengers.

On Monday, a Philadelphia-bound flight out of Orlando turned chaotic when a woman got “upset that she was required to sit in her assigned seat and decided to pull her pants down on the plane right in front of two children,” according to passenger Julie Hartman.

Before the woman drops her trousers, she apologizes, squats down, and bares her bottom to the back of the plane.

“I gotta go pee,” she yells out to angry passengers who fire back that they are children on the flight.

Hartman shared her experience on Facebook saying, “I had the most awful experience flying home from Florida this afternoon.”

She described the fiasco as graphic and vulgar.

“I literately had a front-row seat to the spectacle,” Hartman said. “She threatened to kill another passenger. She threatened me after I told her to sit down. I hope she was arrested and banned from flying again.”