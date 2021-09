In a memo to flight attendants, American Airlines confirmed it will not be serving alcohol in its main cabin until at least Sept. 13. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – A passenger was arrested after he opened the security door of a plane and jumped onto the wing Wednesday at Miami International Airport.

According to WTVJ, the incident happened on American Airlines flight 920, which arrived in Miami after 7 p.m. from Cali, Colombia.

The plane was at the gate when the man escaped onto the wing and was apprehended by officers.

According to WTVJ, the passenger was not immediately identified, will likely face federal charges.