Roof partially collapses again at South Florida apartment, second time since July

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A partial roof collapse has been reported at a northwest Miami-Dade apartment complex, just a month and a day since the a previous collapse and evacuation.

NBC 6 South Florida reports that crews are investigating the collapse, but no information has been released on evacuations or injuries at the three-story complex located at Northwest 68th Avenue.

On July 16, over 30 residents had to be evacuated after the overhang partially collapsed.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava previously said the building passed its 40-year inspection, showing no issues at the time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss