Roof partially collapses again at South Florida apartment, second time since July

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A partial roof collapse has been reported at a northwest Miami-Dade apartment complex, just a month and a day since the a previous collapse and evacuation.

NBC 6 South Florida reports that crews are investigating the collapse, but no information has been released on evacuations or injuries at the three-story complex located at Northwest 68th Avenue.

On July 16, over 30 residents had to be evacuated after the overhang partially collapsed.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava previously said the building passed its 40-year inspection, showing no issues at the time.