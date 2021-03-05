Partial roof collapse forces evacuation at Florida middle school

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A middle school in South Florida had to evacuate on Friday after the school’s roof partially collapsed.

According to NBC Miami, the incident happened around 10 a.m. Friday at James S. Rickards Middle School in Oakland Park. The collapse happened in the school’s media center, which has been under construction, our NBC affiliate reports.

Officials with Broward County Public Schools told NBC Miami no students or staff members were in the media center when it happened.

(Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue photo)

(Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue photo)

All students and staff were taken to a nearby high school after evacuating. A fire official told NBC Miami while no one was hurt, 13 people did complain of dehydration, stress or headaches and five of them were taken to nearby hospitals.

The fire official said the incident was caused by a water pipe in the ceiling that broke and caused a “major structural collapse.”