JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Jacksonville said partial human remains were found Saturday during a search for a missing father who went disappeared in May.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said that the remains were found in the woods behind a Quality Inn in Jacksonville while people looked for John McNamee.

According to NBC affiliate WTLV, McNamee’s truck was found at the same Quality Inn on May 26. He had not been heard from since May 25. It was not reported stolen not did deputies find signs of foul play in the truck.

A search party said they found clothes in the wooded area behind the inn, at which point police asked them to leave.

A JSO release said the remains have not yet been identified as belonging to McNamee. The situation is being investigated as an undetermined death as of this report.