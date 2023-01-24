PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Part of the Palm Beach International Airport was evacuated Tuesday after a passenger aboard a Frontier Airlines flight made a bomb threat, according to authorities.

A spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office told NBC affiliate WPTV a man aboard the flight made an utterance about an explosive, causing the airport to evacuate the terminal.

“Apparently, a passenger made an utterance that there was a bomb in his bag(s),” the spokesperson said in a statement.

As the concourse was being evacuated, the sheriff’s office bomb squad and the FBI searched the passenger’s two bags for any trace of explosives.

Authorities said the man who made the threat was arrested.

Findings from the search are said to come from the FBI.