ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in Orlando have shut down a part of I-4 after a death investigation Friday morning.

The Orlando Police Department said units were at I-4 East and Orange Blossom Trail.

I-4 East at John Young Parkway was closed as of this report, but the express lane remained open.

NBC affiliate WESH said bullet casings and a crashed vehicle were at the scene.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.