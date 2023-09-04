KEY WEST, Fla. (WFLA) — Thousands of “Parrot Heads” flocked to Key West over the weekend to honor the legendary singer Jimmy Buffett.

Buffett died at his home in Sag Harbor, New York, near the Hamptons Friday, according to a statement. He was 76 years old.

The statement said Buffett had been battling a rare, aggressive skin cancer known as Merkel cell cancer for four years.

In Key West, thousands lined Duvall Street to bid farewell to the beloved “Margaritaville” singer. They held a parade and the marchers sang to some of Buffett’s best-known hits.

Buffett was known by some as the “Pirate Laureate” of the Florida Keys who perfected that laid-back beach bum sound.