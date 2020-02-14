Parkland school shooting victims remembered on second anniversary

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s been two years since 14 students and three adults were shot and killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland—an event that sent shockwaves across the country and the globe.

Among the dead were fathers, husbands, straight-A students and future college athletes. Some were musicians and members of the winter guard team. Others were heroes who shielded others from the gunfire.

The shooting altered the lives of their families and classmates and continues to shape gun laws in Florida to this day.

Here are the victims of the Feb. 14, 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School:

ALYSSA ALHADEFF

Alyssa, one of the youngest killed, would have been 16 in May.

She was a sister, daughter and determined student who was the captain of her soccer team at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Her mother, Lori Alhadeff, said she played the best game of her life the night before she died.

“[Alyssa] would always make us laugh,” Laurie Thomas, who coached Alyssa in soccer the past three years told the Sun-Sentinel. “Everything was funny to her. She brought our team together and she always brought humor if her teammates were down and she could have a really good conversation and offer a people advice.”

“[It’s about] remembering her and keeping her spirit alive because she means so much to us. She really is our angel. She’s been a huge inspiration for her me, teammates, the community and nationwide.”

Alyssa was shot and killed in her freshman English class. She was 14.

JOAQUIN OLIVER

Joaquin Oliver was known as “Guac” to friends and family.

He loved the arts—hip hop, poetry, graffiti—and basketball and soccer. His friends and family say he wrote thought-provoking short stories.

Before school that fateful day, his dad helped him put together some flowers that he was bringing to his girlfriend for Valentine’s Day.

Joaquin was fatally shot in a hallway outside his creative writing class. He was 17.

NICHOLAS DWORET

Friends say Nicholas was a cherished son, caring friend and loving boyfriend. He was the captain of the school swim team with college scholarships and a dream of one day competing in the Olympics. He trained hard and was blossoming, his coach said.

“I’m telling you from the bottom of my heart, he just took his life in his hands, and he chiseled and molded his life,” Andre Bailey, coach of TS Aquatics in Broward County, Fla. told the Indianapolis Star.

“Everybody loved him,” Bailey said.

Nicholas was gunned down in his Holocaust history class. He was 17.

JAIME GUTTENBERG

Jamie, a straight-A student, dreamed of being a pediatric physical therapist. She had been a dancer since the age of 3, dancing competitively since she was 9.

She once wrote, “I dance because it makes me feel possibilities are endless and limits don’t exist. Every time I leap, I feel as though I’ve touched the stars.”

Her father, Fred Guttenberg remembers Jamie as being silly, funny and energetic.

“Jaime, wherever she went, she was the energy in the room,” he said.

Jamie was shot and killed in a hallway while fleeing the gunman. She was 14.

LUKE HOYER

Friends and family say Luke loved basketball and had a particular fondness for chicken nuggets.

“We’ll miss everything about our little brother,” said his sister Abby Hoyer.

On the anniversary of the massacre, his family says they plan to remember Luke by doing what he loved: playing basketball and eating chicken nuggets.

“Luke liked laughing, and that’s how we want to remember him,” his father Tom Hoyer said. “If you see us around, it’s OK to laugh with us. We remember Luke that way.”

Luke was fatally shot in a hallway. He was 15.

MARTIN DUQUE ANGUIANO

Martin was in his freshman year at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when his life was tragically cut short.

The 14-year-old, who grew up in a family of seven, had trained with the U.S. Army JROTC and dreamt of becoming a Navy SEAL. He is described by friends and family members funny, positive and kind—a “shine of light in the world.”

“He was a very funny kid, outgoing and sometimes really quiet. He was sweet and caring and loved by all his family. Most of all he was my baby brother. My family and I have no words to describe the event that has happened on this date, all my prayers to the lost ones,” said his older brother, Miguel.

Martin was shot and killed in a hallway. He was 14.

MEADOW POLLACK

Meadow was an aspiring lawyer who planned to attend Lynn University in Boca Raton.

Her favorite color was pink. She loved cats and working out, those close to her said.

“This is just unimaginable to think I will never see my princess again,” her father, Andrew Pollack said days after her death.

Her family’s rabbi remembered her as a star with “a smile like sunshine.”

Meadow was fatally shot in a hallway. She was 18.

CARA LOUGHRAN

Cara was a daughter and sister who loved Irish dancing and was described as bubbly and kind. She is remembered for her love of Disney and superhero movies and her infectious laugh.

“Cara was a beautiful soul and always had a smile on her face,” the Drake Irish Dance School said on Facebook.

“Cara was 14 years old. She was an excellent student, she loved the beach and she loved our girls,” her aunt Lindsay Fontana wrote on Twitter.

Cara was gunned down in a hallway. She was 14.

GINA MONTALTO

Gina was a member of Girl Scouts and her high school’s color guard.

“She was a smart, loving, caring, and strong girl who brightened any room she entered,” her mother Jennifer wrote in a Facebook post.

“Gina was a special girl who melted every heart with her infectious smile that lit up a room,” her parents wrote on a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for a college scholarship fund created in their daughter’s memory. “She was instant friends with everyone she met. She had a great sense of humor, and always made people laugh.”

“I am heartbroken as her aunt. It breaks my heart that the world has to know of my niece as a statistic,” said her aunt Shawn Sherlock. “I wish the world would know about my niece as the person she was and the wonderful, loving, sister and daughter that she was. I wish that people would know her for that, instead of being a statistic of a tragic event like this.”

Gina Montalto was shot and killed by an AR-15 while working on a project in a hallway. She was 14.

ALAINA PETTY

Alaina “just wanted to be your friend,” her dad, Ryan said at her funeral.

She dedicated her time to JROTC and volunteered to help with disaster recovery efforts after Hurricane Irma.

“She was excited to be part of the female color guard team and every day she would come home and tell me all the fun things she had learned,” said her mother Kelly Petty.

She is remembered for her love of crime shows, her dogs and Spanish music.

Alaina was shot and killed in her English class. She was 14.

HELENA RAMSAY

Helena Ramsay reportedly died protecting her friend. As a gunman opened fire in her Holocaust history class, Ramsay and her classmate, Samantha Crady tried to take cover near a bookshelf. Crady said Helena helped her shield herself with a book.

Friends and family described Helena as kind and studious. She had a keen interest in the United Nation and was a member of the First Priority Club and Model United Nations.

“Her ultimate dream was to see the pink dolphins in the remote parts of the Amazon in the rainforests of Brazil,” her mother said. “She was very shy and private until she got to know you and then you would find out that she had a wonderful sense of humor and a wicked wit.”

Helena Ramsay was fatally shot in her Holocaust history class. She was 17.

ALEX SCHACHTER

Alex was a friend, brother, athlete and band kid who loved cars.

He dreamed of going to the University of Connecticut, where he was posthumously accepted into the School of Fine Arts.

“I don’t want people to forget his passion for music,” said classmate Ryan Matulin, 15. “He was a nice kid. He never said anything bad.”

“He had so many friends,” said Danielle Gozlan, 15. “He was loved by everyone.”

Alex was fatally shot while seated at his desk in English class. He was 14.

CARMEN SCHENTRUP

Carmen was a straight-A student and a talented musician. She dreamed of becoming a medical researcher and aspired to cure ALS. She also loved theater.

Before her death, Carmen was accepted to the University of Florida honors program.

Carmen was one week away from her 17th birthday when she was shot and killed in her advanced placement psychology class at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

PETER WANG

Peter Wang, an active JROTC member and video game fanatic, died helping classmates escape from a gunman at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Days later, he was posthumously accepted to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point “for his heroic actions on Feb. 14, 2018.”

He is remembered for his love of his Chinese culture, anime and basketball.

Wang was shot and killed in a hallway. He was 15.

AARON FEIS

Aaron Feis was a football coach who died a hero after he shielded his students from bullets that fateful day.

“He shielded two kids from being shot. He took the bullets himself,” Julien Decoste, a student who survived the shooting. “As I was being escorted out of the building, I had to step over him. Right then and there … I knew: He had to have been dead or injured.”

Feis died at a local hospital later that evening. He was 37.

CHRIS HIXON

Chris was a decorated Navy veteran, wrestling coach and athletic director who was loved by his students.

The father of four “was an extraordinary person living an ordinary life,” his widow, Debbi Hixon, told NBC 6.

When the gunman opened fire, Hixon’s first instinct was to protect the students and stop the attack. He reportedly drove his golf cart towards the sounds of gunfire and tried to disarm the shooter. He was shot.

Hixon died in an emergency room on Feb. 14. He was 49.

SCOTT BEIGEL

Scott was a geography teacher and the school’s cross country coach. He also worked as a counselor at a summer camp in Pennsylvania. He met his girlfriend at the camp as was excited about starting a family. He is credited with saving students from the shooter.

“He unlocked the door and let us in,” said Stoneman Douglas student Kelsey Friend. “I had thought he was behind me, but he wasn’t. When he opened the door, he had to re-lock it so we could stay safe, but he didn’t get the chance to.

“He was in the doorway and the door was still open and the shooter probably didn’t know we were in there because he was lying on the floor. If the shooter had come in the room, I probably wouldn’t be [alive].”

“The pride and the love and the admiration that I have for my son, there are no words,” said his mother, Linda Schulman. “He is so humble, and he never knew the value he had in everybody’s life. The school knows he was always committed to whatever it was that he was doing.”

Beigel was shot and killed in the doorway of his classroom. He was 35.

