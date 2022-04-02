MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies in Marion County are searching for three children they believe may be in missing.

The children’s parents, Jarod Donald LaDuke, 29, and Ashley Sue Winningham, 27, averted a court order that Marion deputies said they attempted to assist DCF staff in carrying out April 1 to assess the well-being of the children.

According to the sheriff’s office, 1-month-old Kelton Isaac LaDuke, 1-year-old Connor Elijah LaDuke and 2-year-old Titus Alexander LaDuke are considered missing and endangered.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office

Kelton, Connor and Titus all have brown eyes, and the latter two have light brown hair, according to a news release. Kelton weighs 15 pounds, Connor weighs 25 pounds and is 2 feet tall, and Titus weighs 35 pounds and is 3.6 feet tall, deputies said.

Anyone with information on the three boys is asked to call 911.