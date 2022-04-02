MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies in Marion County are searching for three children they believe may be in missing.
The children’s parents, Jarod Donald LaDuke, 29, and Ashley Sue Winningham, 27, averted a court order that Marion deputies said they attempted to assist DCF staff in carrying out April 1 to assess the well-being of the children.
According to the sheriff’s office, 1-month-old Kelton Isaac LaDuke, 1-year-old Connor Elijah LaDuke and 2-year-old Titus Alexander LaDuke are considered missing and endangered.
Kelton, Connor and Titus all have brown eyes, and the latter two have light brown hair, according to a news release. Kelton weighs 15 pounds, Connor weighs 25 pounds and is 2 feet tall, and Titus weighs 35 pounds and is 3.6 feet tall, deputies said.
Anyone with information on the three boys is asked to call 911.