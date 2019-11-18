LIVE NOW /
Parents, 4-year-old son killed in head-on crash in Florida

Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A 4-year-old Georgia boy has died after a head-on crash on a Florida highway that also killed his parents.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Monday that Christopher and Brittany Hesling and son Jack, of St. Marys, Georgia, have died from injuries sustained in the crash late Saturday near Gainesville. The Heslings’ 6-month-old daughter survived with minor injuries.

The driver of the wrong-way car also died but has not been identified.

First Coast News says 30-year-old Christopher Hesling worked as a marketing director for a company based at Jacksonville’s submarine base. Brittany Hesling worked at the base day care facility. She was 31.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

