TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One of Florida’s most controversial laws is headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk. The parental rights in education limits school lessons about sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through the third grade.

A provision of the bill, which passed in both Florida’s house and senate, would broaden the state’s law from K-eighth grade.

Critics call the new provision of the Parental Rights in Education law the “don’t say they” bill.

“Revoking parents’ rights to tell a school system how their child should be addressed,” said Brandon Wolf, Equality Florida.

Wolf said the bill will rip more books from shelves and censor more conversations in the classroom.

“[The bill] protects the rights of parents to have a say in their children’s education,” argued Sen. Clay Yarborough (R-Jacksonville).

As the bill’s sponsor, Yarborough said the measure is geared to protect children.

“Does that mean a sixth-grade civics class learning about the Supreme Court can’t talk about Obergefell Decision?” asked Wolf. “That gave us marriage equality because in order to talk about that decision, you have to talk about the fact that some families have two moms and two dads.”

The legislation would also prevent teachers from using students’ preferred pronouns. It also creates a formal process to ban certain materials from school buildings.

“This legislation not only protects our students and safeguards the rights of parents, but also protects teachers by striking the right balance between what is appropriate to teach in the home and what is taught in school,” Yarborough said.

DeSantis is expected to sign the bill into law. Once that happens, it’ll go into effect on July 1.