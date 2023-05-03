OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A parent was arrested after deputies said he punched an umpire during a high school baseball game last month.

On April 18, Osceola County deputies said they responded to Liberty High School in Kissimmee for a disturbance.

Investigators said a parent of one of the players was upset at the umpire at the time.

“As his back is turned, one of the high school student’s fathers leaves the stands, walks toward the umpire and knocks him out,” Sheriff Marcos Lopez said.

Deputies said the father, later identified as Jorge Aponte Gonzalez, punched the 63-year-old umpire in the back of the head.

“There should be no parent acting like this in public,” Lopez said. “There is no excuse.”

Aponte Gonzales is facing charges of battery on a sports official and disruption of a school function.