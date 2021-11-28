World’s largest electronic Hanukkah menorah to light up South Florida skyline

MIAMI, Fla, (WFLA) — The 60-story Paramount Miami Worldcenter tower, which is equipped with the world’s tallest animation lighting system, is set to ignite thousands of LED lights in the shape of a menorah to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah.

“The world’s largest electronic menorah is a shining beacon of belief and celebration,” says Paramount Miami Worldcenter CEO, Daniel Kodsi

Even organizers say the display is built with 16,000 LED lights, embedded in 10,000 panes of high-impact glass which can create a combination of 16.2-million colors.

A 100-foot-high by 300-foot-wide illuminated image of eight flickering candles placed in a menorah are said to appear across the building’s crown.

The tower lightings is scheduled to begin at sunset on Sunday, Nov 28, and continue through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 6.

Paramount is currently America’s largest urban core construction project and the nation’s second-largest real estate development, considered to be the most heavily-amenitized residential tower in the U.S.

