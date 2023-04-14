(WFLA) — A man died following a paraglider crash in Charlotte County on Friday morning.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office told WFTX that two people were paragliding and one went down for an unknown reason.

The sheriff’s office said a call came in around 8 a.m. from another paraglider in the area of Rotonda Trace and Barracuda Road.

Deputies told WBBH that the paraglider who died was 60-year-old Matthew Robert Bell. The paraglider who called 911 was not hurt, WFTX reported.

Investigators said Bell’s cause of death is still under investigation.