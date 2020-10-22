LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Pandemic partying: Some Florida college students party, others turn them in

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — College students across Florida are packing bars off-campus and private parties while breaking rules about wearing masks and maintaining social distance during the fall semester.

Other students themselves are often reporting violations to authorities.

At Florida State University, concerned students recorded videos of dozens of classmates in bikinis and board shorts partying around the pool at the Catalyst apartments just blocks from campus.

Similar incidents have happened at the University of Florida and the University of Central Florida.

Videos have been shared across social media sites showing students, many not wearing masks, partying in bars or at parties.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss