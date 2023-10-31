LAKE WORTH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Palm Beach County girl was killed over the weekend after a palm tree fell while she and her friends were playing Sunday evening.

WPTV reported that at around 6:12 p.m., first responders were sent to the Smith Farm community in Lake Worth after three children were injured by a fallen palm tree.

All three children were rushed to local hospitals, but one of them, a 9-year-old girl, died after being taken to Delray Medical Center, according to officials.

The girl’s family said she and her friends were playing on an obstacle course strap that was attached to the trees when one of them fell.

A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said deputies did not believe there was criminal intent in the incident.

According to WPTV, the trees appeared healthy, but one showed signs of rotting that was not visible from the exterior.