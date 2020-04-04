Palm Beach County sergeant dies from coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of one of their sergeants as a result of COVID-19.

Deputies say Sergeant Jose Diaz Ayala, 38, died Saturday after battling coronavirus. Ayala was also battling other underlying health issues before he contracted the virus.

According to a Facebook post, Ayala began his career at the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office in July of 2006. He was assigned to the corrections division where he worked as a corrections deputy until being promoted to sergeant in January 2016.

The sergeant is survived by his three daughters, two sisters, his mother and father.

The sheriff’s office said funeral arrangements are forthcoming.

Earlier Saturday, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office in South Florida announced the loss of a deputy, also to coronavirus. He was 39.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Florida reporting 11,545 cases and 195 deaths

Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3

Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order

Florida schools closed through at least May 1

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: