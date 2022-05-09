TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Some might call it monkey business, but deputies in Charlotte County say theft is no joke.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said two people broke into a coin machine at a business in Englewood over the weekend by using a sledgehammer.

However, instead of just wearing a cloth mask or a hooded jacket, one of the thieves decided to wear a gorilla mask to conceal his identity, as seen in photos posted by the sheriff’s office..

Deputies said the pair drove off in what appears to be a blue Mercury Grand Marquis after breaking into the machine.

If you recognize the ape-masked suspect and his female companion, call the CCSO non-emergency number at 941-639-0013.

“Let’s show these two that Charlotte County doesn’t monkey around when it comes to catching criminals!” the sheriff’s office wrote.