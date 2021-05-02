Paddleboarder suffers possible shark bite at Florida beach

Florida

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A 64-year-old woman suffered a possible shark bite while she was sitting on a paddleboard in the water off a Florida beach.

A Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue Captain said the victim was sitting on the board off New Smyrna Beach on Friday morning when she was bitten on the foot. Officials say the woman suffered lacerations to her foot and was taken to a hospital.

Authorities say it marks the first shark bite of the year in Volusia County.

The captain says the woman didn’t see what bit her but it was “presumed” to be a shark. The woman wasn’t immediately identified.

