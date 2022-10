DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida beachgoer found an interesting package after it washed ashore, according to authorities.

Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar with the U.S. Border Patrol said a civilian had found a package containing around 11 pounds of cocaine.

A photo of the package showed it to be wrapped in several plastic layers.

Slosar said the package of cocaine was worth $150,000.

The civilian contacted local authorities, and Border Patrol seized the narcotics.