TAMPA (WFLA) – The FDA is issuing a warning about raw oysters sent to Florida and other states.

The agency said oysters harvested in parts of Baynes Sound in British Columbia may be linked to a norovirus outbreak.

It affects oysters shipped to restaurants and stores in at least 13 states, including Florida. The other states were California, Colorado, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Texas and Washington.

The FDA and the states conducted what is known as a “trace forward investigation” to determine where the raw oysters were distributed and remove them from the food supply.

Retails are advised not to serve or sell oysters harvested from the following locations:

Baynes Sound: #1407063, #1411206, #278737 in BC 14-8 and #1400036, in BC 14-15.

“Baynes Sound” will show on product tags as “14-8”and/or “DEEP BAY”, or “14-15.”

While food contaminated with norovirus may look, smell and taste normal, it can cause diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, stomach pain, fever, headache and body ache within 12 to 48 hours after being eaten.