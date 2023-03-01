TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health (DOH) is warning consumers to check where their raw oysters came from before eating them due to a Salmonella outbreak in the southeastern U.S.

In a news release Tuesday, the DOH said eight cases of the disease have popped up in Florida, Georgia and Alabama, all linked to oysters harvested in Cedar Key, Florida.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services closed the area connected to the outbreak (shellfish harvesting area FL-3012) and issued a recall for oysters harvested between Dec. 16, 2022 and Feb. 24, 2023.

Health officials said the most common symptoms of Salmonella are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever developing within 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food. Infants, pregnant women, older adults and immunocompromised people are at a higher risk of severe illness, the release said.

To learn more about the recall, visit the Florida Department of Health website.