TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Over 200,000 Floridians are waking up to no power after Nicole made landfall as a hurricane early Thursday morning.

According to PowerOutage.us, a site that aggregates outages from utility companies across the state, 234,000 customers are without power across Florida.

The outages are mostly concentrated along Florida’s east coast, but are expected to grow as Nicole moves into interior portions of the state. Brevard County currently has the highest number of outages, with 87,000 Florida Power and Light customers having post power.

Tampa Bay area counties are seeing sporadic outages. Over 20,000 Tampa Electric Company customers are without power in Hillsborough County.

