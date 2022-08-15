TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Over 100,000 loggerhead sea turtle nests have been documented in Florida so far this nesting season, according to the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute (FWRI).

FWRI is the research division of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The division said the preliminary statewide totals for turtle nesting season, which runs through Oct. 31, are already more than the entire 2021 nesting season.

As of July 31, a total of 111,851 loggerhead sea turtle nests have been recorded in the state, as well as 1,756 leatherback nests.

Numbers for green sea turtle nests are currently 24,57 within the state, and FWRI said there are still two months of “heavy” green sea turtle nesting ahead.