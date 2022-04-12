JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Jacksonville officials said on Monday that over 100 pets died in a house fire Friday.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said the fire happened shortly before 1 p.m. Friday and was quickly put under control.

However, Animal Care and Protective Services reported that 91 cats, five dogs, and a bird died inside the home.

A report by NBC affiliate WTLV said that ACPS got two animal cruelty complaints from the home, but officers found the cats in good health every time they visited.

Veterinarians who spoke to ACPS also said that the issue wasn’t mistreatment, it was that the couple living at the home were hoarding animals.

“They get all the animals required vet care … they will find sick animals and bring them in for treatment. That’s not the issue,” a veterinarian said in a complaint report. “Collecting them is the issue, not inadequate care.”

The city of Jacksonville said there is no ordinance that restricts the number of pets someone may have if they are sprayed or neutered.

Aside from the animals, no person was injured in the fire. The Red Cross is helping the owners of the home.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.