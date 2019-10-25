Osceola deputies search for mother who never picked up son from school

ST. CLOUD, Fla. (WESH) —Authorities in Osceola County are searching for a woman who they say was last seen dropping off her son on Monday.

Investigators said Nicole Montalvo was last seen dropping her son off with her grandparents and father at an address on Hixon Avenue in St. Cloud around 5 p.m. on Monday.

She was supposed to pick him up from Harmony School on Tuesday, but never arrived. Her cellphone has been turned off.

According to authorities, Montalvo’s car was found abandoned at Big Sky Boulevard Wednesday night.

Deputies said they are speaking with Montalvo’s estranged husband but he is not cooperating.

Court records show her husband was arrested about a year ago for kidnapping and assaulting Montalvo.

Police said she was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey shirt.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at (407) 348-2222.