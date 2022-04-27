OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – One person has died after a shooting at a Target store in Osceola County.

Multiple law enforcement units were at the Target located off of US 192 at 4795 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway.

Two officers with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the shooting but were unharmed.

According to a sheriff’s office spokesperson the shooting is currently being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

