TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The man accused of going on a deadly shooting spree in Pine Hills Wednesday plead not guilty to a single charge of first-degree murder.

According to court documents filed on Friday, 19-year-old accused killer Keith Moses plead not guilty for the death of 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin, who authorities said Moses had no prior connection with.

So far, Moses is only charged with the one count of first-degree murder. Additional charges are expected to be filed against him for the shooting deaths of a 9-year-old girl and a 24-year-old news reporter, among others who were shot but not killed.

On Thursday, Moses waived his first appearance in court, however, a judge ruled him to be held without bond.