PINE HILLS, Fla. (WFLA) — The 19-year-old man accused of killing three people and injuring others in Orange County Wednesday waived his first appearance in court.

Keith Moses, 19, who is accused of shooting and killing three people, including a 9-year-old girl and a reporter, and injuring several others, was set to stand before a judge where he would be formally charged with first-degree murder.

While he waived his first appearance, a judge order him to be held with no bond.

On Wednesday, authorities connected Moses to a series of shootings that took place in Orange County over the course of several hours.

Deputies were first called to a shooting around 11 a.m. on Hialeah Street where they found 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin suffering from a gunshot wound. Augustin later died as a result of her injuries.

After investigators left the scene, a crew from Spectrum News 13 parked outside the home where the homicide took place.

Mina said a suspect, identified as 19-year-old Keith Moses, walked up to the news van and shot 24-year-old reporter Dylan Lyons and a News 13 photojournalist. Lyons later died at a regional hospital in Orange County.

Shortly after, Mina said Moses walked to a home on Harrington Drive where he shot and killed a 9-year-old girl and injured her mother. The mother was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

As of this report, authorities have yet to identify a motive for the shootings.

