ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — The owner of Free Fall, the drop ride involved in the death of 14-year-old Tyree Sampson earlier this year, filed a request for a hearing to fight a $250,000 fine from state of Florida.

The request came less than a month after Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried announced the state was issuing Orlando Eagle Drop Slingshot, LLC one of the largest fines ever sought by the state.

According to WESH, the company pushed back against investigators’ findings that Sampson’s seat was tampered with and they failed to properly train ride operators. The company’s attorney said it has corrected “improper employee conduct” and “improved training” in the wake of the teenager’s death.

Sampson’s family is suing Orlando Eagle Drop Slingshot, alleging negligence. An attorney for the family told WESH the response from the company is “extremely disappointing.”

Back in March, examination of the ride found that a sensor in Tyre’s seat had been manually repositioned to allow for a larger restraint opening. The ride’s weight limit for a rider was capped at 287 pounds, however, autopsy results showed the teen weighed 383 pounds.

A ride safety analyst said he should never have been allowed to get on the ride.

The case has been turned over to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office to pursue potential criminal charges.