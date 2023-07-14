ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Orlando police shot and killed a woman Friday afternoon who allegedly charged at them with two knives, according to police.

Officers stated they received a call from a man who said the woman was threatening to kill herself and that she had a knife, according to a news release.

Several attempts were made by the officers to negotiate with the woman, who at one point left an apartment with a knife and then went back inside, according to the police department. The woman reportedly later exited the apartment with two knives and charged at the officers.

Two officers shot and killed the woman, according to the release. Both officers, who were trained in crisis intervention, were placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.

Body cam footage from the incident will be released within 30 days, police said.