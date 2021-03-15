Orlando police officer Kevin Valencia dies after being shot during 2018 domestic violence call

Florida

by: WESH 2 News

Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) -Orlando police Officer Kevin Valencia has died.

Police Chief Orlando Rolon made the announcement of Valencia’s passing on his official Twitter page Monday evening.

Valencia was shot and critically injured in June 2018 while responding to a domestic violence call.

The man who shot him ultimately killed four children, before turning the gun on himself.

Valencia received treatment in Atlanta before he was brought back to Orlando in 2019.

In Rolon’s statement, he says “Officer Valencia risked his life for people he didn’t even know — a risk that man in the law enforcement profession take without question. Since that tragic night, Officer Valencia has been fighting for his life with his family by his side.”

Valencia was awarded the purple heart for his efforts in 2018 and given retirement in October 2020.

The Orlando Police Department asks for continued support, prayers and privacy for Valencia’s family during this time.

Funeral arrangements will be made available once all details are confirmed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss