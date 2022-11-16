ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — You may have partied too hard at the Electric Daisy Carnival festival last weekend, only to find your phone went missing. But there’s a silver lining: Orlando police have 70 stolen phones in their possession, and one of them could be yours.

According to a post on the Orlando Police Department Facebook page, officers arrested three people with a backpack full of stolen phones during the three-day music festival.

(via Orlando Police Department)

Police said detectives are working to track down the owners of the 70 phones, which were swiped from concertgoers over the weekend.

If you lost your phone, wallet, or other important items at the festival, you’re asked to visit EDC’s Lost & Found website and fill out the form with your contact information.