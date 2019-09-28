Orlando PD creates new rules following kids’ arrests

ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN/WKMG) – The Orlando Police Department is making policy changes after two 6-year-olds were arrested at an elementary school.

At least one child was transported to a juvenile detention center after reportedly having a tantrum last week.

Officials say Officer Dennis Turner did not get permission to take the girl into custody. The police chief says going forward, an officer must get approval by a deputy chief to arrest anyone under 12.

Turner has been fired from the Orlando Police Department.

An internal investigation is also underway into the arrests.

