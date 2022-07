ORLANDO (WFLA) – An Orlando man is sharing his story after he said he lost multiple fingers in a firework accident.

According to WESH 2 News, Gene Pope Jr., a carpenter, fisherman and beekeeper, said he lit a large firework while with a friend on June 28.

Pope Jr. told WESH when he was about to throw the firework, it exploded in both of his hands.

“At first it was like a shock, like the explosion was right there,” Pope Jr. said.

His injuries are severe, according to WESH.