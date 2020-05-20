Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

‘Orlando is suffering,’ tourism officials tell Pence

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tourism leaders in Florida told Vice President Mike Pence that the state’s largest industry is taking new safety measures as businesses battered by coronavirus-related lockdowns start reopening.

Theme park executives, restaurant owners and hoteliers told the vice president at a roundtable discussion that the damage caused by shutdowns from the virus was unprecedented in an industry that survived the 9/11 attacks and the recession a dozen years ago.

Pence’s visit coincided Wednesday with the limited reopening of an entertainment complex at Walt Disney World, the area’s biggest tourist destination.

Walt Disney World and crosstown rivals Universal Orlando and SeaWorld have been closed since mid-March.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss