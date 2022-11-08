TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Orlando International Airport will stop commercial operations at 4 p.m. Wednesday ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole, it was announced Tuesday.

The airport’s official Twitter account posted the news just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Together with our partners, a decision has been made to cease commercial operations at 4:00pm on Wednesday, November 9th, until circumstances permit operations resume,” the tweet said.

The airport said that customers should work with their airline directly in regards to specific flights.

Nicole strengthened in to a tropical storm Tuesday morning. It’s expected to be near or at hurricane strength when it approaches Florida’s east coast late Wednesday into Thursday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.