Orlando International Airport TSA officer tests positive for coronavirus, TSA says

Florida

by: WESH 2 News

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – A Transportation Security Administration officer at Orlando International Airport has tested positive for the coronavirus, officials say.

“This afternoon, after communication with the TSA Chief Medical Officer, the CDC and the Orange County Public Health Department, Federal Security Director Pete Garcia notified Orlando International Airport TSA employees that a Transportation Security Officer received an initial positive test for COVID-19,” a TSA spokesperson said.

TSA officials said the officer is at home resting and will remain home until cleared by a doctor.

Health officials identified other officers who were in close contact with the impacted officer and advised them to stay home and self-observe for the next 14 days.

TSA officials said they coordinated with the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority and GOAA has performed enhanced cleaning of all areas where the officer worked.

