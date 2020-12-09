Orlando International Airport to offer nonstop flights to Honolulu, Hawaii

ORLANDO (WESH 2) — You’ll soon be able to fly to Honolulu from Orlando without stopping thanks to Hawaiian Air.
The airline will be offering nonstop service from the Orlando International Airport to Hawaii beginning on March 11.
Orlando International will be the only airport in Florida to offer direct access to the state.
Flights will depart Orlando on Tuesdays and Saturdays and depart Honolulu on Thursdays and Sundays.
Tickets are on sale at HawaiianAirlines.com.
“We are pleased to announce that Central Florida residents can look forward to nonstop service to Hawaii, and that Orlando International Airport is officially Florida’s connection to the Aloha State,” Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority Phil Brown said.
Flights will take around nine hours.
