Orlando International Airport closing Tuesday due to Dorian

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – The Orlando International Airport will close at 2 a.m. due to Hurricane Dorian.

Officials said they will continue to monitor Hurricane Dorian and other activity in the tropics and provide additional updates as needed.

The airport provided a statement on its Twitter page saying: “Because of the uncertainty of the storm’s track and the need to complete storm preparations by airport and air carries, airport executive leadership has determined ceasing commerical operations is necessary.”

Passengers are encouraged to contact their individual airlines for changes to flight schedules. Travelers are also advised to make individual shelter and lodging accommodations prior to arriving at Orlando International Airport.

Dorian's track forces ceasing of operations at MCO on Tuesday, September 3.



Dorian's track forces ceasing of operations at MCO on Tuesday, September 3.

To find the operating status of other major airports, visit the FAA’s website.