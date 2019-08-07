Live Now
Orlando International Airport announces new non-stop flight service to Munich

Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Oktoberfest fans get ready! Munich, Germany, will soon be just one non-stop flight away from Orlando.

Starting in April 2020, residents are able to travel to Bavaria with three-times-a-week service by Eurowings, an airline under the Lufthansa Group.

Munich is Orlando’s 13th European destination and second in Germany.

Flights heading to Munich will take service on an Airbus A330-200 with 270 available seats, 22 in business, 14 in premium economy and 231 in economy.

For more information on how you can book a MCO to MUC flight, visit Eurowings.com or Lufthansa.com.

