ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Firefighters in one Florida city have clearly been sparking some flames at home.

Seven Orlando firefighters have transitioned from fighting fires to pacifiers as they’ve become dads over the past few months.

Courtesy: Orlando Fire Department

The Orlando Fire Department welcomed three baby girls and four boys during the pandemic and happily reported all moms, dads and babies are doing well.

Only a matter of time before these new recruits start to gear up.